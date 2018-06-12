Dragons, Bears win with 3s at camp

BARBOURVILLE — It was a day of 3-pointers and double-digit wins for both the Harlan Green Dragons and Harlan County Black Bears in winning Monday during the opening day of the Barbourville Team Camp.

Harlan hit 11 3-pointers in a 64-53 vicotry over Pineville, then hit 13 in a 70-50 rout of Lynn Camp. Harlan County hit nine 3-pointers in coasting to a 77-43 win over Barbourvile in the final scrimmage of the day.

Four Dragons reached double figures in the win over Pineville, led by junior forward Dakota Shepherd and freshman guard Jordan Akal with 12 points each. Cade Barnes scored 11. Jared Hawkins and Jon Eldridge contributed seven each. Jaeden Gist tossed in six, followed by Trent Noah with five and Cade Middleton and Jackson Huff with two each.

Harlan hit 10 3-pointers in the win, led by Akal with four, Barnes with three and Gist with two.

Harlan continued the 3-point barrage against Lynn Camp, hitting 15, led by Akal with eight in a 31-point explosion. Hawkins hit four as he scored 12 points. Noah added five points, followed by Shepherd with four, Huff with three and Kaleb McLendon with two.

The Dragons took a 35-32 lead at halftime with the help of 10 3-pointers, led by Akal with five and Hawkins with four.

Akal carried the Harlan offense in the second half with 16 points. Shepherd added nine.

Harlan County raced to a 10-0 lead in its only varsity scrimmage of the day and led all the way in the victory over the host Tigers. Junior guard Taylor Spurlock hit three 3-pointers in a 17-point game to lead the Bears. Senior guard Alex Pace scored 14 on four 3-pointers. Tyler Cole, a sophomore guard, also scored 14 points.

Josh Turner tossed in nine for the Bears, followed by Gabe Price with six, Jacob Wilson with four, James Smith and Adam Boggs with three each, Patrick Bynum, Hunter Helton and Caleb Reynolds with two each and Garry Henson with one.

The Harlan County junior varsity team fell 54-49 to the Red Bird varsity.

Alex Nantz led the Bears with 18 points. Jayden Ward scored 10, followed by Hunter Helton and Garry Henson with eight each, Caleb Reynolds with three and Braden Cox with two.

— — —

Harlan County (13-6) raced to a 68-8 lead in varsity action Tuesday against Lynn Camp at Barbourville and coasted to a 72-21 victory.

Cole was one of four Bears in double figures with 18 points. Pace scored 11, followed by Spurlock and Bynum with 10 each. Price scored eight, followed by Wilson with six, Reynolds with three and Turner, Helton and Ward with two each.

The HCHS junior varsity team lost 50-48 to the Thomas Walker varsity. Nantz scored 11, while Helton and Ward added 10 each for the Bears. Henson scored four, while Boggs added two and Cox scored one.