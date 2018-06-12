Green enjoyed her time with Kentucky Stars

It’s been a good year to be Blair Green.

The recent Harlan County High School graduate signed with the University of Kentucky last fall, then helped lead the Lady Bears to the program’s first 13th Region championship and state tournament appearance in March. She added another impressive honor over the weekend as she played on the Kentucky All-Stars, a team comprised of the top state’s top seniors, in the annual two-game series against Indiana.

“It was really an honor to represent Kentucky in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games,” Green said. “It’s the most prestigious and oldest all-star game in the state. It has so much history and there’s so much pride among all the former players who have represented Kentucky.”

Part of that history is close to Green. Her mom, Harlan County coach Debbie Hoskins Green, was the first Harlan County girl selected to the Kentucky All-Star squad in 1987 when she represented Harlan. Jordan Brock, of Harlan, made the team last year, then Green became the third local player in the history of the series this year.

“It was special to share in my mom’s experience. I’m really proud of that,” Green said. “It’s a special memory for us and it has always been a goal of mine.”

Kentucky defeated Indiana 92-87 in the opening game of the series on Friday in Louisville in front of a sellout crowd at Bellarmine.Green scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and led the team by playing 31 minutes.

Green picked up her second foul in the opening minute of the game on Saturday in Indianapolis and finished with seven points and four rebounds. She was limited to 18 minutes as Kentucky fell 83-70.

“We broke attendance records this year and the games were really exciting,” Green said. “There was standing room only in Louisville, so the atmosphere was amazing.”

The boys series also ended in a split this year with Kentucky winning 100-89 on Friday and Indiana winning 109-81 on Saturday.

Green will report to the University of Kentucky on June 18 for summer school and workouts. The team will be traveling to Italy for three exhibition games Aug. 3-13.