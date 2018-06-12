Mountain Market set for Saturday

The next installment of the Mountain Market is set for Saturday, making available products from all sorts of vendors, craftsmen and folks just looking for a good place to sell their merchandise.

Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington provided some details on the upcoming Mountain Market.

“This isn’t your average side of the road yard sale,” Pennington said. “All of the vendors who were at the previous Mountain Market wanted to have another one because everybody made a profit.”

Pennington said the plan is to do four separate Mountain Markets throughout the year. This will be the second one this year.

“Anyone who sells antiques or crafts, even if they have flea market type items or commercial items, they are allowed to set up and sell,” Pennington said. “Anyone who wants to sell at the Mountain Market should call us at 606-573-4495.”

There is a $10 fee to reserve a spot.

“At the last Mountain Market, we gave away an iPad, a Kindle and a television,” Pennington said. “We’ll be giving door prizes away this time.”

Pennington said the door prizes will be comparable to the prizes given away at the previous market.

“We’ll have food trucks again as well,” Pennington said. “The last time, Taco Holler and Hog Heaven set up, and Hog Heaven has already submitted an application to participate this time.”

The Mountain Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harlan Center.