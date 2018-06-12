News Around the State

Inmates flood police chief’s office with sewage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Inmates housed in an aging lockup flooded a Kentucky police chief’s office with sewage by flushing jumpsuits and shredded bedding down the toilets.

A week after the wastewater overflow, more repairs are needed before Louisville Metro Chief Steve Conrad can use his office again. Police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay tells news outlets he’s using another workspace in the meantime.

The June 5 flooding was revealed during a Metro Council budget hearing Monday.

The inmates were in a 1950s-era lockup above police headquarters that was initially closed a decade ago because it didn’t meet safety standards. But more recently, jail officials moved in about 35 security prisoners because the main jail is overcrowded. Those inmates have since been moved and replaced with other minimum security inmates.

State’s largest school system gives out free summer meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school system is giving out free breakfast and lunch to children during the summer.

Jefferson County Public Schools’ summer food service program gives the meals to any child 18 or younger at more than 100 schools, churches and community centers around the city.

The program also uses a retired school bus that has been converted into a mobile dining cafeteria. The bus stops at nearly three dozen sites daily.

The program served more than 295,000 meals last summer.

It runs through July and is available to the school district’s students and non-students.

To find a site, families can text “FOOD” to 877877 or check the website, jcps.nutrislice.com.

Nominees sought for seat on Fish and Wildlife Commission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A meeting is planned this month to choose nominees for a seat on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission.

A statement from the agency says the meeting to choose candidates for the Eight District representative will be held June 25 at the Morehead Conference Center.

Residents in the district who for the past two years have purchased a Kentucky hunting or fishing license or have hunted or fished in Kentucky, but were not required to purchase a license, may participate in the process.

The Eight District is made up of Bath, Bourbon, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Rowan and Wolfe counties.

The names of up to five nominees will be submitted to Gov. Matt Bevin, who will make the appointment.