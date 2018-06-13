Yankees close perfect season with title

Shawn Carroll closed out a perfect season for the Cash5K Auto Sales and Service Yankees as he pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks in an 11-1 win over the Braves on Saturday, sending coach Tom Vicini to yet another championship in his 40th year of coaching in the Tri-City Little League.

Carroll also led the Yankees at the plate with a pair of three-run homers, one over the fence and one inside the park, and a double for seven RBI. Alex Creech had a triple, double and single. Brayden Casolari had a double and single. Peyton Jackson and Christian Maggard added one single each.

Logan Bowling pitched a complete game for the Braves with eight strikeouts and four walks.

The Diamondbacks won the minor league championship and the Marlins won the softball title.