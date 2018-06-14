Giants win Harlan Little League title

Vincent Smith drove in three runs with a double and single and Baylor Varner scored three times and added a triple as the Home Federal Giants coasted past the VIP Braves 12-2 in Harlan Little League action on Friday.

Nate Montanaro added two singles for the Giants and scored twice. Brennan Blevins and Wyatt Hensley contributed one single each.

Varner earned the win on the mound as he struck out eight and walked six in 3 1/3 innings. Jayce Brown gave up only one hit in 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

Luke Kelly, Aiden Johnson and Gunnar Snelling led the Braves with singles.

Kelly struck out four and walked nine in 3 1/3 innings. Johnson struck out one and walked two in one inning.