HCHS coasts on opening day of tourney

LEXINGTON – A strong performance on defense and in perimeter shooting helped the Harlan County Black Bears get off to a good start in the Kentucky Basketball Academy State Tournament with a 70-55 win over Thomas Nelson in the opening game of pool play Thursday at Lexington Traditional Magnet School.

Senior guard Alex Pace poured in 23 points to lead the Bears, who improved to 14-6 on the summer. Junior guard Taylor Spurlock and sophomore guard Tyler Cole added 13 and 10 points, respectively. Jacob Wilson added seven, followed by Josh Turner with six, Patrick Bynum with five, Gabe Price with four and James Smith with two.

Pace had eight points in the opening quarter, including a five-point trip that included a trey and two free throws after a Thomas Nelson assistant coach was assessed a technical. Spurlock and Cole added five and four points, respectively, in the period as the Bears built a 21-8 lead.

The Bears’ advantage grew to 20 midway through the second quarter as Turner had two baskets while Wilson, Cole, Spurlock and Pace added one each. Thomas Nelson cut the deficit to 16, at 42-26, going into the halftime break.

Pace hit seven of eight from the line in the third quarter as the Bears built their lead to 56-39 after Thomas Nelson got as close as 10 earlier in the period.

Harlan County will play Floyd Central and Scott County (Blue) in varsity action Friday at Henry Clay High School.

Harlan County overcame a six-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to defeat Lexington Christian 37-32 on Thursday in junior varsity action.

Alex Nantz sparked the comeback as he scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Hunter Helton hit four free throws down the stretch on his way to a 12-point performance.

Adam Boggs scored five points, followed by Jayden Ward and Josh Turner with four each.

Lexington Christian led 9-8 after one quarter and was up by four when Boggs reeled off four straight to pull the Bears even. Lexington Christian led by five at halftime and six after three quarters.

Harlan County will play Thomas Nelson on Friday and Johnson Central on Saturday to complete pool play.

Harlan fell 41-32 to Lexington Catholic in junior varsity action. No scoring information was available. The Dragons will play Mason County and East Jessamine on Friday.

The Harlan varsity team will play Frederick Douglass on Friday at Lexington Christian High School and play Clinton County and George Rogers Clark on Saturday at Frederick Douglass High School.