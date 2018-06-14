HCHS runners headed to college teams

Alex Lewis seems to have found common ground with Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone character: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”

After a lengthy prep career that included five years with the varsity team at Harlan County, Lewis had planned to begin his post-racing life as a freshman at Morehead State University, but running – and winning – a few road races after his final high school track season ended helped him realize he couldn’t get away just yet.

“I had picked Morehead and had my roommates and everything, but after doing a few 5Ks, I realized I wasn’t going to be able to go to college and not run,” said Lewis, who signed with Alice Lloyd College on Tuesday.

“When I had toured Alice Lloyd, it had exceeded my expectations. Coach Brandon (Arnold) really sold me on the running aspect.”

“Alex has grown up in this sport, and I’m very happy he has chosen to continue his career at the next level,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “He’s been an essential piece in building this program at Harlan County, and I know he will fit in well with what coach Arnold is building at Alice Lloyd.”

The small liberal arts college in Pippa Passes, which participates in the NAIA River States Conference, has had a cross country program for several years and is launching a track program in the spring of 2019, meaning Lewis will join former Harlan County teammate Andrew Crawford as an inaugural member.

“It’s exciting to be able to be part of the first team that sets the foundation of their track program,” said Lewis, who plans to go through the school’s pre-professional engineering program before transferring to UK after his running career ends.

“Alex has always been a hard worker, and his leadership has been essential in our success in the past few years,” Vitatoe said. “He stepped in and did a magnificent job in leading our younger guys. We accomplished a lot because of his leadership, and I could see him working into that role at ALC as well.”

Lewis wasn’t the only former Black Bears athlete to sign Tuesday. Laura Creech signed to continue her career at the University of the Cumberlands, where she plans to major in criminal justice.

“She’s a great teammate, a hard worker, and Cumberlands is fortunate to get her,” Vitatoe said. She will do well there, and her improvement will only continue. Cumberlands has a well-established program, and she will fit well there. I’m very happy for her.”

Creech said the school’s size and welcoming environment made it a good fit for her.

“I picked Cumberlands because they have such an inviting atmosphere and I feel comfortable being there,” she said. “They’re a small, private college, which is great. I’m very excited to continue my running career with them.”

Getting the opportunity to run at Cumberlands, which competes in the NAIA’s Mid South Conference, comes as something of a surprise to Creech after only three years of high school experience.

“No, I didn’t (expect it) at all, because when I first started running, I was just doing it for fun and to have something to do while in school,” she said. “But I’m glad I did, because now I get the opportunity to run at the collegiate level.”

“Laura is the epitome of what you can accomplish with hard work,” Vitatoe said. “The transformation during her journey has been amazing, and she is an incredible example to all these young kids. I never heard her complain, never heard her speak badly about her teammates or coaches, nor have I ever observed anything from her but a positive attitude and outlook.

“I’m very happy for both of these kids. This is a huge, life-changing, opportunity their hard work has presented them.”