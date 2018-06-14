Something to cheer about

John Henson | Daily Enterprise

The Harlan County High School gym was filled with young cheerleaders last week during the annual HC Cheer Camp. There were approximately 80 campers in attendance, and they worked with the HCHS coaches and cheerleaders. Amber Goodin and Ryleigh Alred led the cheerleaders during one cheer, while Ally Alred led another group.

