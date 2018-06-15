Chip and seal project begins on Friday

The District 11 chip and seal project on KY 987 (mile point 3.238) extending north to U.S. 421 (mile point 6.960) in Harlan County began today and is expected to conclude on June 22.

All work is weather-dependent and the schedule could change.

To increase the life of the pavement on this specific road, a chip seal treatment is being applied. Motorists might notice some loose gravel on the roadway and increased driving noise following the treatment. These issues will improve with time and traffic volume.

Preventive maintenance is a proactive approach to maintaining Kentucky roads by using treatments beyond traditional asphalt. These treatments can last up to 60 percent as long as traditional asphalt resurfacing but for 30 percent of the cost. This allows more roads to remain in good or fair condition as opposed to letting roads go into poor conditions that require a more costly repair. Preventive maintenance slows pavement deterioration, corrects minor surface distress and increases safety.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is investing nearly $25 million into pavement preservation projects this year across the state. This is the largest investment since 2007.