Lady Bears win four of five at LMU

The Harlan County Lady Bears fell one win short of a sweep in their five scrimmages at the LMU Team Camp, losing to a Scott County, Tenn., team they had defeated by 15 to open the camp.

Senior guards K.K. Johnson and Phebe McHargue scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, and sophomore forward Morgan Blakley added nine in a 54-39 win over Scott on Tuesday. Shelby McDaniel added seven points, followed by Breann Turner with six and Reanna Middleton with five.

Turner scored 14 and McHargue contributed 13 in a 41-31 win over Cherokee, Tenn. Middleton scored five, followed by McDaniel with three and Blakley and Hannah Wood with two each and Johnson and Dixie Ewing with one each.

Turner scored 13 and Middleton added 11 in a 50-34 win over Cumberland Gap, Tenn. McHargue tossed in nine, followed by McDaniel with seven, Johnson with four and Blakley and Wood with three each.

McDaniel poured in 13 and McHargue contributed 11 in a 56-31 win over Pickens, Ga, on Wednesday. Turner scored nine. Middleton and Blakley added six each. Wood and Johnson scored four each. Ewing added three.

Middleton scored eight in a 37-36 loss to Scott to close the camp. Turner and Johnson added seven each. McDaniel scored five. Blakley and Wood added three each. McHargue scored two. Ewing added one.