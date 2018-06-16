Kentucky Shakespeare visits Green Hills

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Kentucky Shakespeare visited Green Hills Elementary School where they performed “Twelfth Night” and held workshops for the students. “Twelfth Night” is Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity, role reversal and unrequited love reveals the value of character, loyalty and truth. The students learned about Shakespeare’s life and his literary accomplishments — his work enduring the test of time, remaining relevant to this day. In addition, students participated in hands-on leaning through several workshops that were conducted for all grade levels throughout the day. Students participated in stage combat, acting fundamentals. Kindergarten and first grade students participated in the Bard Buddies workshop where they acted out their own version of “Twelfth Night.”

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

