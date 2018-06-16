SKCTC’s Dixon chosen as Blackboard MVP

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College has announced that David C. Dixon, EPIC project team leader, was selected to participate in the Blackboard MVP Program.

Run by education technology leader Blackboard Inc., the program consists of faculty members, administrators, educators, and instructional designers who have proven themselves as leaders in the education technology community.

Participants regularly demonstrate expertise in Blackboard technologies, share their expertise with other clients, and actively share feedback with Blackboard on the company’s products and services.

Members of the Blackboard MVP Program are selected through a competitive application process and show themselves to be knowledgeable, engaged, accessible, and collaborative.

They receive access to professional development trainings and are invited to private product briefings and roadmap sessions with Blackboard executives. They will also share their expertise by answering questions and assisting other users on the Blackboard Community site and through their own personal blogs, Blackboard blogs, social media, virtual office hours and more.

“At Blackboard, we’re fortunate to work with some of the brightest minds in education — our clients,” said Bill Ballhaus, chairman, CEO and president of Blackboard. “Our user community is doing truly remarkable things to improve teaching and learning. We’re proud to recognize these MVPs who go the extra mile to share their expertise with Blackboard and their peers.”

The mission of Blackboard Inc. is to partner with the global education community to enable learner and institutional success, leveraging innovative technologies and services. With an unmatched understanding of the world of the learner, the most comprehensive student-success solutions, and the greatest capacity for innovation, Blackboard is education’s partner in change.

For more information on the Blackboard MVP Program, you may visit community.blackboard.com/groups/mvp.