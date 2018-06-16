Yankees advance to tournament finals

The Yankees moved into the championship game of the Harlan Little League postseason tournament by defeating the Braves 17-3 and the Giants 27-8

Landon Myers and Chris Rouse each collected three singles in the win over the Braves. Jake Brewer added a double and single. Brayden Morris and Dylan Clem each contributed two singles. Tucker Ball had a triple. Jesse Gilbert and Gunnar Johnson added one single each.

Morris earned the win in the three-inning game as he struck out six and walked three in a two-hitter.

Luke Kelly and Aiden Johnson each had singles for the Braves. Johnson and Chance Sturgill pitched for the Braves.

Myers pounded out a triple and two singles in the win over the Giants. Morris had an inside-the-park grand slam. Jessie Gilbert contributed a triple and single. Johnson and Rouse each singled twice. Ball had a double and single. Brewer had a double. Luke Luttrell and Will Shepherd added one single each.

Brewer struck out two and walked four in three innings. Johnson struck out three and walked one in one inning.

Brennan Blevins led the Giants with an inside-the-park grand slam. Nate Montanaro, Baylor Varner and Jayce Brown had one single each. Vince Smith, Wyatt Hensley, Colby Shepherd, Dallas Sargent and Sawyer Hensley saw action on the mound.

The Yankees will play the Reds in the championship game on Monday.