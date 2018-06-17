Dragons fall to Floyd in KBA tourney

LEXINGTON — Harlan edged Bath County 76-75 in the first round on Saturday then fell 57-33 to Floyd Central on Sunday in the second round of the Kentucky Basketball Academy State Tournament over the weekend.

Floyd Central, one of the 15th Region’s top teams, grabbed a 15-8 lead after one quarter and extended its advantage to 35-18 by halftime.

Freshman point guard Jordan Akal paced the Dragons with 14 points. Dakota Shepherd tossed in six and Jared Hawkins added five. Jon Eldridge, Kaleb McLendon, Jackson Huff and Jaeden Gist added two points each.

No scoring information was available on the Bath County game.

Harlan finished the summer with a 10-10 record.

———

The Dragons opened pool play Thursday with a 65-63 overtime win over Frederick Douglass before falling 64-53 to Clinton County and 76-60 to George Rogers Clark on Friday.

Akal scored 18 against Douglass, followed closely by Cade Barnes with 17 and Eldridge with 14. Hawkins tossed in nine. Shepherd added seven.

Led by Akal with 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, Harlan rallied from 12 down after three quarters to make it close against Clinton before falling short. Shepherd added 13 points, followed by Barnes and Hawkins with nine each, Tate Bryson with five and Eldridge with two.

Harlan trailed by only at halftime against Clark before letting the game get away in the third period. Hawkins had a big game for Harlan with four 3-pointers in an 18-point performance. Barnes scored 13 and Shepherd added 11, followed by Akal with nine, Eldridge with eight and Caleb Adkins with one.

The Dragons fell to Clinton County in the first round of the junior varsity tournament and ended the summer with a 4-6 record.