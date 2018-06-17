Harlan Musette seniors honored

Fourteen Musette seniors and their families were honored at a dinner held at the Harlan Baptist Church. “Capture the Memories” was the theme.

The program included a skit presented by the underclassmen, and the “Remember Whens” read by Courtney Cozart and Emersyn Noah, next year’s president and vice-president.

The seniors performed “See You Again” followed by the underclassmen singing “My Wish.” Next everyone enjoyed a

DVD presentation of the seniors made by Missy Bianchi. Each senior was presented a gift bag, a yellow silk rose, a monogrammed silver charm and a graduation card signed by each member of the choir from their Musette little sister and also one from Marilyn Schraeder and Clara Adkins-Pope.

Schraeder gave each senior a framed picture of themselves that they presented to their parents. Each senior had signed the mat around their picture. Amy and Mike King, Belinda and Brian Cassim and Cristi Bargo were recognized as the outgoing senior parent officers.

The evening came to a close when the girls formed their traditional candlelit circle and sang “Candle on the Water” and “I Believe.”

The 2018 seniors are: Katie Bargo, Kaycee Bennett, Katelyn Burkhart, Noah Canady, Lydia Cassim, Brooklyn Collins, Shayna Collins, Carlie Hatfield, Mackenzie King, Alyssa Moses, Ashley Overbay, MaryBeth Smith, Hannah Wagner and Katie Young.