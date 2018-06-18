News Around the State

AG: Reverses course on use of canteen funds for jail cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky attorney general’s office has reversed course on whether jail canteen funds can be used to purchase security cameras in jails.

AG spokesman Terry Sebastian said Monday an updated opinion will say such purchases are permissible. He says the AG’s office overlooked a new state law when its initial opinion said canteen funds should not be used for jailhouse cameras.

The law, enacted by Kentucky legislators this year, allows canteen funds to enhance jailhouse safety. The measure carried an emergency clause, allowing it to take effect immediately.

The AG’s office took up the issue in response to a question from LaRue County Attorney Kyle Williamson. He asked whether state law governing expenditure of jail canteen funds allows for the purchase of cameras for the safety and protection of inmates.

Western Kentucky coach dies in bicycling accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky says its men’s golf coach has died in a bicycling accident.

A statement from the school says Phillip Hatchett died Sunday morning after a vehicle struck the bicycle he was riding. He was 55.

The Daily News in Bowling Green cited the Logan County Sheriff’s Department in reporting that Hatchett was cycling with five others on U.S. 68 when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Robert D. Stokes, who told deputies the collision happened before he could get over into the left lane.

A statement from Western Kentucky Athletic Director Todd Stewart called Hatchett a “kind soul” who cared deeply for his players and was liked and respected by all who knew him.

Hatchett was named coach in 2010. The school had five top-five performances as a team in 2017-18 and finished the season with their best conference tournament round since 2008.

Man charged with killing son on Father’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is charged with fatally shooting his adult son on Father’s Day.

Lexington news outlets report that an arrest citation says 45-year-old James Hendron Jr. was charged with murder-domestic violence Sunday in the death of 23-year-old Austin Hendron.

Lexington police Lt. Nathaniel Muller says officers were called Sunday evening to an argument in a driveway involving a weapon. They arrived to find the younger man, who was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Austin Hendron died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Online jail records don’t list an attorney for James Hendron.

Kentucky State Fair looking for entries in 31 categories

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials are seeking entries to compete for cash and blue ribbons in the upcoming Kentucky State Fair.

A statement from fair officials encourages submissions from all age groups in any of the 31 categories that will be judged. Some of those areas include culinary, livestock, antiques and photography.

The deadline to enter general submissions is July 2, though some deadlines are later. More details on submissions can be found at https://kystatefair.org/participate/compete .

The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 16-26 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Body of missing woman found; youth among 3 charged

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say three people, including a juvenile, have been charged after the body of a missing woman was found in a wooded area.

Covington police tell news outlets the body of 58-year-old Denita Satchwell of Covington was found Thursday night near Rabbit Hatch. She last was seen driving on June 9, and relatives became concerned because her dog had been left behind in her home.

Police announced Friday that 38-year-old Kenneth Maurice Jones and the juvenile were charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, while 18-year-old Breadon Reaves of Erlanger was charged with facilitation to homicide.

Jones and Reaves are held at the Kenton County Detention Center, while the youth is at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility. It’s not known whether the suspects have attorneys.

Sculpture not damaged in arts center fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a piece of art has not been damaged by water as firefighters were battling a blaze at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

Arts center senior marketing manager Christian Adelberg tells the Courier Journal in a statement Sunday that John Chamberlain’s “The Coloured Gates of Louisville” survived the fire Wednesday. The sculpture that hangs above the center’s Bomhard Theater had “thousands of gallons of water cascading behind it” as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Adelberg says an art specialist with the Chicago-based Conservation Center found the sculpture was 100 percent intact.

No one was injured in the fire and no other art pieces in the lobby had water damage. Louisville firefighters determined the fire was accidental.

Officials say the building will remain closed until further notice.