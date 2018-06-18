Reds win second straight championship

Led by a balanced offensive attack, including five players with multiple hits, and a strong pitching performance from Jared Moore, the Russell Alred Law Office captured their second straight Harlan Little League tournament title with an 8-6 win Monday over the Doss Fuelco Yankees.

Moore struck out eight and walked three in five innings to earn the win on the mound. Daven Johnson struck out two and walked one as he pitched the final inning.

Maddox Huff led the Reds’ offense with a single, double and inside-the-park homer. Johnson had a triple, double and single. Darren Alred and Moore each pounded out three singles. Will Cassim contributed a triple and double.

Landon Myers led the Yankees with two triples. Brayden Morris had an inside-the-park homer. Will Shepherd had a triple. Jake Brewer added a single.

Tucker Ball struck out two and walked three as he pitched 1 2/3 innings. Gunnar Johnson struck out six and walked one in 3 1/3 innings.