Photos by Joe P. Asher

The annual Relay for Life event occurred on Friday at Huff Park, featuring guest speakers including Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Brewer. Those in attendance included cancer survivors, members of local high school sports teams, family and friends of cancer survivors, the Cub Scouts and many others.

