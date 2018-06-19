Davis, Tamme lead Hall of Fame class

LEXINGTON (KT) — Anthony Davis made a lasting impact during his short career at the University of Kentucky.

In his only season, Davis helped lead the Wildcats to their eighth national title in 2012 and will also be among six newest inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

Davis, a six-year NBA veteran who currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, owns the school record for most blocks in a single season with 186, fourth in NCAA history. Davis blocked six shots and added 16 rebounds in the NCAA title game against Kansas, winning Most Outstanding Player honors without scoring a single point. Davis has been named to the NBA All-Star game five times and was named MVP of the contest in 2017. Davis also was a member of the U.S. men’s basketball team that won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics.

“I’m really happy for Anthony Davis, a Hall of Fame Player and person,” Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted. “Loved seeing him this weekend and can’t wait to celebrate him in the fall.”

Jacob Tamme (2004-07), who helped lead the Wildcats to back-to-back bowl appearances in 2006-07, hauled in 133 passes for 1,417 yards, a school record for a tight end, and finished with 11 touchdowns during his four-year career. Tamme, who played at Boyle County High School, played nine seasons in the National Football League. He played for the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, and the Atlanta Falcons.

Former golf standout Russ Cochran (1975-78), now a member of the Senior PGA Tour, has compiled 10 victories in his professional career, including one on the PGA circuit and four more on the Champions Tour, finished in the Top 10 twice in the PGA Championship and was the lone left-handed player on the PGA Tour for several years.

Victoria Dunlap, who played at Kentucky from 2008-11, spurred a run to the NCAA Elite Eight during her senior year and was Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in two of her four seasons. Dunlap is just the second player in school history to compile more than 1,000 points and rebounds during her career. She played two seasons in the WNBA.

Former men’s tennis coach Dennis Emery (1983-2012) and men’s tennis standout Eric Quigley (2009-12) also were named to the list of inductees. Emery was SEC Coach of the Year three times and won 568 matches. Under his guidance, Emery compiled a perfect record against in-state opponents during his tenure.

Quigley (2009-12) finished his career with a school-record 172 victories and led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament four times and helped lead Kentucky to a pair of Top 10 finishes.

Induction ceremonies will be held during the school’s Hall of Fame weekend set for Sept. 21-22 during Kentucky’s home football game against Mississippi State set for Sept. 22 at Kroger Field.