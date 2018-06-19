News Around the State

UK updates policy dealing with sexual assault claims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto says changes have been finalized to campus regulations dealing with the disciplinary process for allegations that include sexual assault.

In an email sent Monday to the campus community, Capilouto said changes are the result of “concerns and suggestions” from people on campus. He said the goal in implementing the policy is to be fair, as well as “clear and consistent” in applying it.

Capilouto says a hearing panel must be unanimous in determining that the policy has been violated. The finding can be appealed, but a finding of “not responsible” cannot be appealed.

He says both sides in a sexual assault claim have the right to an attorney during an investigation and any disciplinary hearing. Capilouto says a “preponderance of evidence” will continue to be the standard used to determine whether the policy was violated.

9 state police trooper cadets earn degrees in new program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police announced a hiring policy change a year ago that allows trooper cadet applicants to earn college credit while attending the training academy.

State police say the change is paying dividends and nine cadets in the current academy class have earned associate’s degrees. The Bluegrass Community and Technical College degrees are in general occupational and technical studies.

Lt. Brad Arterburn is a police recruitment branch commander and says applicants were passed over because recruitment policy required a college background. He says the policy change gives KSP a broader pool to choose from when finding the best troopers.

Prior to the new guideline, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active duty military experience or two years of certified police officer experience.

Kentucky Court of Appeals chief to be sworn in this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Court of Appeals’ new chief judge is being sworn in during a public ceremony.

Judge Denise G. Clayton will take the oath of office from Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. during a ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson County Judicial Center in Louisville.

The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release that Clayton is the first black judge to serve as chief judge of the Court of Appeals and is first black woman to serve on the court.

Clayton was officially sworn in June 1. The ceremonial swearing-in is Wednesday.

She was elected by fellow Court of Appeals judges to be chief judge and will serve for two years. She succeeds Court of Appeals Judge Joy A. Kramer.

Ex-police officer convicted of arrest without probable cause

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer has been convicted of arresting a person without probable cause.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Monday that William Dukes Jr. was found guilty last week in federal court in Owensboro. The release said testimony indicated Dukes arrested the person because the person called several law enforcement agencies seeking to file a complaint against him.

Defense lawyer William M. Butler Jr. said in a telephone interview that Dukes arrested the man because he was tying up dispatch services and that Dukes was within his rights.

Dukes was acquitted of violating the person’s First Amendment rights and of obstruction of justice.

Dukes is a former sergeant with the Providence, Kentucky, Police Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Owensboro. Dukes remains free on bond.

Woman, man charged in her fiancé’s killing plead not guilty

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A woman and a man charged with murder in her fiancé’s beating death in Kentucky have pleaded not guilty.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Teresa Logsdon tells The News-Enterprise 50-year-old Lisa Renee Harvey and 43-year-old Rick Aaron Fisher made the pleas Monday in Hardin County Circuit Court. They could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted in the killing of 58-year-old Andrew Folena.

Authorities say Harvey and Fisher were in a relationship while Harvey was engaged to Folena, and that all three lived in a home at least for several days before authorities found Folena’s body June 9 in a shallow grave near the home.

County Sheriff John Ward says Harvey and Fisher told authorities “conflicting stories” when interviewed.

The two return to court Aug. 7 for a pre-trial conference. They are represented by public defenders.