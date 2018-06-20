County discusses transitional housing

A possibility for transitional housing for people returning to the community from addiction treatment was discussed during a Harlan Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the subject up near the meeting’s halfway point.

“You may recall we were looking into a USDA grant for transitional housing at Verda next to the Hope Center on property that we own,” Mosley said. “It’s my belief that people who go through recovery programs often times get thrown back into the setting they originally came from when they go into that recovery program.”

Mosley pointed out many people end up back in the same environment that contributed to the problem.

“Someone comes out of a place where there’s a meth lab, an abusive spouse or someone in the house that is a drug user,” Mosley said. “That person realizes they need a better life and a way forward and they go – either voluntarily or by court order – into a treatment program.”

Mosley said most spend three to six months in the treatment facility.

“What happens a lot of times is those people get a certificate once they graduate – but there’s nowhere else for them to go,” Mosley said. “They have to go back to…the place they came from that was contributing to their demise.”

Mosley said people in recovery are most vulnerable immediately after leaving a treatment program.

“I would like to propose today – and we have checked this out and gained approval from the department of local government – there’s a CDBG that we have open here that used to be a revolving loan program 20 years ago that still has funds in it. There’s $116,000, and it has to be used for health purposes,” Mosley said.

Mosley proposed using the funds to purchase “tiny homes” to use as transitional housing from addiction recovery for people who qualify. The tiny houses are produced by KVEC (Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative) in Hazard.

“They have had a project ongoing for the last couple years where they’ve been trying to inspire trade and skilled craftsmanship into schools, getting kids excited about building things,” Mosley said. “They have built a total of 10 tiny homes.”

Mosley explained KVEC is auctioning off the tiny homes, with a deadline to submit a bid of July 8.

“These homes are very small,” Mosley said. “They are equipped with a bed, a shower, a sink, a toilet, a kitchen, a living area, everything. They gave (the school districts) a $15,000 grant to build them.”

Mosley added many of the houses come equipped with appliances.

“This would be a primary opportunity to be able to start some type of transitional housing opportunity for people coming out of these programs,” Mosley said.

Magistrate James Howard said the price of tiny homes is usually in the $42,000 to $65,000 range.

Magistrate David Kennedy expressed doubt the units could be purchased for less than $20,000.

Magistrate Bill Moore asked if the tiny homes were likely to topple.

“They’re rated better than a single wide mobile home,” Mosley replied.

After further discussion, the court passed a motion to bid up to $19,999 per unit on up to five tiny homes from KVEC.