Travis ready for a fresh start at UK

LEXINGTON (KT) — It didn’t take Reid Travis long to make a decision on his future.

Travis, one of the top players in the Pac-12 during the past two years, announced he will attend Kentucky as a graduate transfer next season to pursue a master’s degree. Travis averaged 17.4 points and 8.9 rebounds as a senior at Stanford last season and finished his career by scoring 1,427 points grabbed 758 rebounds.

Travis graduated Sunday from Stanford with an undergraduate degree in scienece, technology and society and is looking forward to a new beginning at Kentucky.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh start and another year of working towards my dreams,” he said. “As I move on to the next step of my career, I wanted to find a school that will continue to align with my academic and athletic interests. After getting to know the staff and players on my visit, it became clear to me that there was no better place for me to start this next journey in my life then at the University of Kentucky.

“I’m excited to work hard every day and give everything of myself to the program to compete for a national championship and turn the game I love into a profession. Big Blue Nation, I can’t wait to get started.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari was thrilled when he “found out how much Reid wanted to be here (and) I had to take a look and say, ‘OK, can he help us? Can he help our team become even more potent and can we help him reach his dreams?’ The answers were absolutely.”

“You’re talking about a two-time all-conference player who could have very well entered the NBA Draft with what he’s done in his career,” Calipari said. “He was one of the best big men in the Pac-12 last season, if not the country. Our fans know when it comes to talent and experience, I’m always picking talent, but Reid gives us both.”

Last season at Stanford, Travis, 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, made 18 3-pointers and developed an outside game to go along with his post skills. He scored double figures in all but one game last season and scored 20 or more points in 18 games, including 33 late in the season.

Travis will be part of a roster that features 13 players, including returnees PJ Washington, Nick Richards, Quade Green and Jemarl Baker, who sat out last season because of a knee injury.