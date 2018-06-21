Border pain and our children

Lots of outrage has been seen and heard around America over the treatment of families illegally entering the United States. President Trump has signed an executive order to keep the families together.

I’m not sure where Americans want to keep these families who took a great risk to enter our country hoping to gain entrance quickly and illegally. It did not work out for them. I know quite a few people who live in our country who have moved here from Mexico, Myanmar and other parts of the world. They are working very hard and are very supportive of the laws of America.

Breaking the law always has some penalty or repercussions. I’m all for keeping border families together. I would never want to see children ripped away from a mother or father. Those crossing the border for the most part are very desperate people in search of a better place.

Every day people fill out the necessary paperwork, go through the proper channels and enter our country. Millions of them are now working a job that many Americans no longer want to work which is very sad for our country. However, it’s good for those who want to work it seems.

What do we do with these border families now? Do we keep them in full service hotels or house them at a resort property in Disney World? They have left third world countries where conditions apparently were not very good. How much can we be expected to do for people showing up demanding entrance to America? What would you do for people showing up at your front door demanding lodging and meals and even health care? It’s hard for most people when family shows up unannounced.

I found in interesting watching the outcry of demonstrators and different media personalities. I have wondered where are the daily cries over how America treats our children and unborn children? Right now while I am writing this there will be about 3000 legalized abortions in America. Add that number times 365 days in our country. There were 652, 639 legalized abortions in 2014 according for the Center for Disease Control.

Seven thousand children are abandoned each year in the United States. China is said to have over twenty million orphans.

How many babies and children spend their first five years in daycare and then are raised essentially by the school? It’s a tough day for America’s families who are trying to financially survive. However, money, things and attainments never take the place of time with children and families. It’s easy to see this looking back.

I’m glad there are Americans who have verbalized their pain concerning the importance of children and parents being together. It’s important. Maybe there will be some outrage down the road on the state of America’s families who enjoy the privileges daily afforded to our families but for different reasons don’t treat their children very well.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is president of Newburgh Theological Seminary, Newburgh, Indiana, and his syndicated column is read in all 50 states. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com. Learn more at www.glennmollette.com. Like his facebook page at www.facebook.com/glennmollette.