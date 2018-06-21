Austin Caudill, Nikki Callahan, Jordan Harris, Selena Moreno, Eddie Osban, Austin Patterson, Jonathan Bennett, Jace Howard and FFA Advisor Rachael Mason attended the FFA regional banquet recently.

Photos submitted

Harlan County Future Farmers of America students Sonya Burgan and Eddie Osban pick strawberries the organization has been growing on campus. Harlan County Farm Bureau donated $500 to the FFA and Tractor Supply awarded a $1,000 grant to provide the equipment inside a new top-notch greenhouse facility used by the students.

