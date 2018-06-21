Man, woman face drug indictments

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office served two indictments for drug trafficking on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Derrick Cottrell, 35, of Evarts, was charged with two counts of second-degree trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of persistent felony offender.

Melinda Starrett, 27, was arrested by Evarts City Police Department Officer Joe Jones on two indictment warrants on Thursday. She was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set. The warrants resulted from undercover drug investigations conducted by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. Undercover investigations continue by the sheriff’s office, additional warrants are outstanding and additional arrests are pending.