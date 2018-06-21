Stars from 13th fall in finals

HAZARD — The 13th Region All-Stars fell in the finals of the KY Prep Softball Southeastern Coaches Association Showcase to the 15th Region All-Stars for the second consecutive year after dropping a 2-1 decision in the championship game.

Coached by Williamsburg’s Jason Prewitt and Barbourville’s Derrick Poff, the 13th Region All-Stars fought back from a 1-0 deficit but surrendered an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth inning that eventually led to their loss.

“I thought we battled both games,” Prewitt said. “In that first game, runs were hard to come across. We received good pitching the entire day. We just couldn’t come up with a big hit in the second game. The big thing is that this is the second straight year we lost in the finals. We had chances, but just couldn’t get the big hit.

“I was really proud of every one one of them. They continued to play hard, and they showed it out there in both games.”

The 13th Region All-Stars reached the title game after receiving solid pitching performances Clay County’s Brianda Owens and Harlan’s Ashley Overbay, who teamed up to toss a two-hit shutout against the 16th Region All-Stars.

Members of the 13th Region All-Stars who participated in the Southeastern Coaches Association Showcase were Clay County’ Brianda Owens, South Laurel’s Leslie Dixon, North Laurel’s Becca Riley, Corbin’s Kaitlin Williams, Clay County’s Emma Hurd, Harlan’s Ashley Overbay, Harlan County’s Destinee Jenkins, Williamsburg’s Kelsey Tye, Clay County’s Lauren Smith, Williamsburg’s Lesleigh Prewitt, North Laurel’s Bethany Marcum, Corbin’s Harleigh Grubb, Barbourville’s Megan Poff, and Lynn Camp’s Erin Holland.

“This is a talented bunch of girls,” Prewitt said. “You always want to come out and play well, and get the win, but this is what it’s all about. You have all of these girls having fun, and talking to each other, and getting along. That’s what’s great about having something like this.”

Game One

13th Region All-Stars 3, 16th Region All-Stars 0

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning when the 13th Region All-Stars finally broke through with three runs. The three runs turned out to be enough as Harlan’s Overbay shut the door on the 16th Region All-Stars to wrap-up the win.

Owens tossed four scoreless innings while surrendering only two hits. Overbay pitched the final three innings, retiring all nine batters she faced.

Clay County’s Emma Hurd started the rally with a bunt single while Overbay followed with a bunt single of her own to put runners on first and second. Destinee Jenkins connected with a double that scored two runs to give her team a 2-0 lead. Jenkins eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Clay County’s Lauren Smith, increasing the 13th Region All-Stars’ lead to 3-0.

Jenkins led the way with a 1-2 effort at the plate, which included two RBI, one run scored and a double. Emma Hurd and Overbay went 1-for-2 with a run scored apiece. Corbin’s Harleigh Grubb was 1-for-1, while South Laurel’s Leslie Dixon and Williamsburg’s Lesleigh Prewitt each went 1-for-2 apiece.

Game Two

15th Region All-Stars 2, 13th Region All-Stars 1

The two teams battled to a 1-1 tie until the bottom of the sixth inning when the 15th Region All-Stars scored a run on an error, eventually leading to their 2-1 win.

Both teams’ pitching dominated throughout the contest with Williamsburg’s Kelsey Tye allowing only one run and three hits in four innings of work while Harlan County’s Jenkins pitched the final three innings, surrendering two hits and no earned runs.

The 16th Region All-Stars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning before seeing the 13th Region All-Stars tie the game at one apiece in the top of the fifth inning.

Barbourville’s Megan Poff reached base on a walk but was throw out at second base attempting to steal. South Laurel’s Dixon started a two-out rally by singling to center field and reached third base after a single by Clay County’s Owens. North Laurel’s Becca Riley followed with a run-scoring single after Owens’ hit, to tie the game at one apiece.

The tie was short-lived, though, with the 16th Region All-Stars scoring the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 13th Region All-Stars finished with nine hits but couldn’t string enough together to score any more runs.

Clay County’s Owens went 2-for-2 at the plate while North Laurel’s Riley was 1-for-2 with one RBI. South Laurel’s Dixon was 1-for-2 with one run scored and North Laurel’s Marcum finished 1-for-2 at the plate with one walk. Clay County’s Hurd, Williamsburg’s Tye, Clay County’s Smith and Williamsburg’s Prewitt each went 1-for-2 at the plate.