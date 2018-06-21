Summer hoops

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise

The rebuilding Harlan Lady Dragons completed a busy summer on Thursday at Knott Central. The Lady Dragons also played at Corbin, Hazard, Berea, Mason County and Lexington Catholic, in addition to several scrimmages at home. Several Lady Dragons (top) surrounded a Bell County player, including Alli Thompson and Payeton Charles, during a scrimmage earlier this month at home. Ella Morton (left) headed down the court, followed by Savanna Smith, during action at the HHS gym. Makayla Sizemore (right) worked around a Bell defender in scrimmage action.

