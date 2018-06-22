County approves FEMA pilot program

The Harlan Fiscal Court approved an agreement for a FEMA pilot program during a meeting on Tuesday.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called on Harlan County Treasurer Ryan Creech to bring the magistrates up to date on the situation.

“It’s a pilot program in which FEMA will allow us to not document every site of debris removal. They will basically pay a lump sum for debris removal throughout the county,” Creech said.

Creech explained since this is a pilot program, FEMA officials are also in the process of learning how the program works since the process has changed.

“They asked us to participate in this program, so we wanted to bring it before the court and get the court’s approval to do so,” Creech said.

The magistrates passed a motion with no opposition approving participation in the program.

The court also discussed restroom renovations at the Harlan County Courthouse.

“For the second time, no bids were received for the courthouse restroom renovations,” Mosley told the magistrates. “A bid did come in, however it was beyond the time frame of when they were supposed to arrive, so it does not count. We have to reflect there were no bids received for the restroom renovations.”

Mosley explained that by statute if a project — such as the restroom renovations — is put out for bid and does not receive any bids, the county may then negotiate with plan holders on the project.

“We didn’t only advertise once, we advertised twice,” Mosley said. “We can advertise a third time, or you can give me permission to enter into negotiations with prospective plan holders regarding the restroom renovations.”

Magistrate James Howard made a motion for the judge-executive’s office to negotiate for the restroom renovations. The motion, seconded by Magistrate Bill Moore, passed with no opposition.

In other fiscal court activity:

• Daniel E. Howard was appointed to a four-year term as Cumberland Valley Regional Housing Authority Commissioner;

• The county’s administrative code was updated;

• The court accepted reports from the Harlan County Treasurer’s Office, Harlan County Animal Control, the Harlan County Road Department, as well as reports regarding the inmate work program and recycling/solid waste.