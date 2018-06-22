Hemp could benefit Kentucky

MIDDLESBORO – In case you didn’t see last Friday’s edition of the Middlesboro Daily News, there was an AP story about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushing for the passage of hemp legislation in a Senate farm bill. This bill has both Democrats and Republicans working together to get this legislation passed. It is refreshing to see both sides of the aisle working together to get something worthwhile accomplished.

One thing that needs clarification is the fact that the hemp we are talking about contains negligible THC, which is what provides the “high” in marijuana use. It also contains CBD, which has incredible medicinal and therapeutic benefits.

We are not talking full-fledged marijuana plants here. Hemp can be used in an abundance of ways, including the manufacturing of paper, textiles, rope and biodegradable plastics. With the significant loss of farming tobacco across the state of Kentucky, growing hemp could be the cash crop that revitalizes our farms. Hopefully this will pass both houses and provide a viable alternative to Kentucky farmers.