Legends capture minor league title

The Monticello Bank Legends capped a championship season by defeating the McDonald’s Bats 14-3 in the finals of the minor league division of the Harlan Little League. The Legends won both the regular season and tournament titles.

Andrew Vance led the Legends in the championship game with an inside-the-park homer, along with a triple and double. Zack Boggs had an inside-the-park homer, along with two singles. Winn Cooper, Tucker Sullivan, Trey Creech, Brody Brock and Bentley Howard contributed two singles each. Aiden Daniels, Micah Shope and Michael Lindsey added one single each.

The Legends are coached by Jared Boggs, Jeremy Lee and Frank Shope Jr.