Bridge dedications held at Dayhoit

Photos submitted

William Wayne (Billy) Nagel enlisted in the United States Air Force’s delayed enlistment program when he was a junior at James A. Cawood High School. He completed basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas and advanced training at Kelly AFB in Texas. He had recently returned from Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he had been deployed at Kuwait City International Airport. He was assigned to the 55th Security Forces at Offutt AFB in Nebraska. Airman First Class Nagel lost his life due to injuries received in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 29, 2004. The bridge dedication was held during the dedication of the new Dayhoit Community Park.

Cpl. Chad B. Lewis enlisted in the United States Army on March 31, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Upon completion of basic and advanced training, he attended jump school and then was assigned to the European Theater. He was assigned to Headquarters Company 101st Airborne Division with the 401st Glider Infantry Battalion. His unit was engaged in battle with the enemy on Sept. 17, 1944 when he was killed in action. The bridge dedication was held during the dedication of the new Dayhoit Community Park.