Middle School Choir presents spring awards concert

The Harlan Middle School Choir, under the direction of Marilyn Schraeder, held their annual spring awards concert at Harlan Baptist Church. Clara Atkins-Pope is the assistant director and accompanist.

Prior to the concert, piano solos were performed by Carley Thomas, Krisha Sajnani and Marissa Marlowe. Eliza Smith performed a vocal solo.

Awards included:

Certificate of Achievement for those taking private instrumental and/or voice lessons: Maleah Doss, Emma Eversole, Marissa Marlowe, Krisha Sajnani, Eliza Smith and Carley Thomas.

KyACDA Children’s Chorus: Ava Nunez.

KyACDA SSA Jr. High All-State Chorus: Campbell Nunez and Makaila Riddle.

SKMA Jr. High 5th – 6th grade All-Festival Chorus: Allyssa Burkhart, Kayla Fluker, Shayla Fluker and Morgan Pyles.

SKMA Jr. High 7th – 8th grade All-Festival Chorus: Emma Eversole, Lacie Garland, Campbell Nunez and Tiffanie Vessell.

The following awards were presented for Vocal Achievement in an auditioned choir: Ava Nunez, Campbell Nunez and Makaila Riddle.

Sectional awards were presented to: I soprano, Campbell Nunez; II soprano, Maleah Doss and Elizabeth Esan; alto – Emma Eversole.

Eliza Smith received an award for her performances in The Nutcracker, Seeds of Change and Don Quixote with the Kingsport Ballet. She takes dance lessons at Heather Adams Academy of Dance.

Shining Star certificates were presented to: Danielle Esan, Kayla Fluker, Shayla Fluker, Reagan Jones, Isabella Pennington, Angelina Skidmore and Tiffanie Vessell.

Director’s Award certificates were presented to: Chloe Bolton and Carley Thomas.

Plaques were presented to the following: Outstanding fifth grader, Bonnie Douglas; outstanding sixth graders, Kayla Fluker and Shayla Fluker; outstanding seventh grader, Mia Claire Pace; and outstanding eighth grader, Angelina Skidmore.

The 2017-18 MSC officers received a 2018 charm: President, Maleah Doss; vice-president, Elizabeth Esan; secretary, Peighton Jones; treasurer, Emma Eversole; librarians, Gracie Blevins (eighth); Alyssa Gibson (seventh); Danielle Esan (sixth); and Ali Turner (fifth).

The choir performed “My Music,” “Chantez Alleluia,” “Wind, Come and Dance With Me,” “Always Sing Your Song,” “The Kindness Song,” “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen and “I’ll Make the Difference” with the eighth graders performing the solo.

Schraeder announced that the choir performed in the SKMA Choral Assessment Festival in Barbourville and that they received a distinguished rating from all three adjudicators.

Prior to the eighth grade recognition, Maleah Doss performed a piano solo and Emma Eversole, a vocal solo.

The Outstanding MSC Member award was presented to Maleah Doss and Emma Eversole.

The eighth graders sang “Wherever I Go” from “Hannah Montana Forever.” Each eighth grader received a monogrammed silver charm. Eighth graders are: Gracie Blevins, Maleah Doss, Elizabeth Esan, Emma Eversole, Makaila Riddle and Angelina Skidmore.

The concert concluded with the choir performing “An Old Irish Blessing.”