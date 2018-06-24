Motorcycle show winners announced

Boys Scouts of America Troop 149 held their first annual motorcycle show during the Poke Sallet Festival. The show was a rousing success with Clay Howard taking first place, Jeff Edwards, second, and Derrick Hoskins, third and best of show.

