Tri-City wins twice in district tourney

The Tri-City All-Stars rolled into the winners bracket finals of the District 4 Tournament (ages 11-12) with a pair of victories over the weekend at Williamsburg.

Tri-City broke open a close game with a nine-run sixth inning Sunday on the way to a 20-11 win over Jackson County.

Kayle Duckworth led Tri-City with four hits. Brittleigh Estep, Lola Maggard, Jade Burton and Kylee Moyers added three hits each. Josalyn Lee, Cheyann Steele and Sydney Lewis added two hits each. Madison Miles and Lesleigh Brown contributed one single each.

Maggard struck out eight in four innings on the mound. Estep fanned five in two innings.

Tri-City edged Knox County 10-9 on Friday on a walk-off single by Burton to drive in Brown.

Duckworth led the Tri-City offense with three singles. Estep, Maggard, Lee and Burton singled twice each. Brown and Moyers added one single each.

Estep pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts to earn the win.

“I’m super proud of our girls. We had two weeks to prepare and these girls have practiced hard and never complained,” Tri-City coach Matt Duckworth said. “We were tested in each game and somehow found a way to win.”

Tri-City will play Hazard on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the winners bracket finals.