Authorities seeking escaped inmate

Authorities are looking for an inmate who allegedly walked off an inmate work crew in Lynch on Monday.

Chase Pennington, 23, of Lynch, is a Caucasian male, 6 feet tall with brown hair and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

According to a press release, at approximately 10:21 a.m. Harlan County Detention Center staff reported Pennington was missing from the final head count while loading vans at the end of work duties performed at the “Walk of Legends” in Lynch.

The release states Inmate Work Release Program vans unloaded inmates to perform grass cutting and maintenance work on the “Walk of Legends.” Pennington was last seen at approximately 10:15 a.m. while deputies were turning the van around in a narrow area. When the vans were loaded and the head count performed before departure, Pennington was missing.

The Harlan County Detention Center administration was notified and local law enforcement was notified of the situation.

Pennington began participating in the Inmate Work Release Program on May 30. He is classified a minimum level two inmate by the Kentucky Department of Corrections, which allows him to be part of work details outside the detention center. He is not considered dangerous by the standards of the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Pennington was last seen wearing orange pants, a blue bandana, a white t-shirt and work boots.

Anybody with information on Pennington’s whereabouts should contact your local law enforcement agency.