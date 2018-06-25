RedRover joins RAM clinic to care for animals in need

HARROGATE, Tenn. – RedRover, a national nonprofit animal welfare organization, will deploy to Harrogate, Tennessee June 29 through July 1 to assist Remote Area Medical (RAM) in a special mobile medical clinic.

This three-day clinic enables people who are receiving care to bring their unaltered cats and dogs with them for free spay/neuter and other veterinary services. More than 250 animals are expected at this large-scale event.

RedRover President and CEO Nicole Forsyth said, “We are so excited to be part of this comprehensive clinic, treating both families and pets together. Keeping families happy and healthy only helps to strengthen the human-animal bond and build a more compassionate society.”

RedRover will deploy 17 RedRover Responders volunteers and two staff members, led by RedRover Director of Field Services Beth Gammie. These volunteers are travelling from across the United States, including: North Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and California. Their responsibilities will include: checking people in, caring for pets overnight and helping to transport animals to and from the clinic.

What makes this event even more special is that while RAM has offered animal services in the past in the form of spay/neuter vouchers, this is the first time they are offering on-site veterinary services.

RAM clinics will be held June 29 through July 1 at Lincoln Memorial University (LMU). The veterinary clinic will be held onsite at LMU’s Veterinary School (Schneck Center)

Parking is available at LMU’s Tex Turner Arena. The clinic parking lot will open no later than midnight on June 30

Large dogs should be brought on leashes; small dogs and cats should be brought in carriers. Numbered veterinary tickets will be distributed at the parking entrance as people arrive and animals will be registered overnight. All pets will be collected around 5 a.m. for treatment at the Schenck Center and can be picked up in the afternoon.