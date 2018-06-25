To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

TODAY-THURSDAY

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL at Evarts Baptist Church will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. through June 27. Family nigh will be held June 28. The theme is “Rooted, Grow and Go.” For transportation, contact Royce Wynn at 606-837-2762.

TODAY-FRIDAY

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of June 25 includes:

Tuesday — James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rio Vista/Loyall, Baxter/County Pike and Holy Trinity.

Wednesday — Pathfork and Sawbriar.

Thursday — Closplint, Holmes Mill, Louellen and Hope Center.

Friday — Rosspoint Elementary School and Harlan County Christian School.

JUNE 28;

JULY 5, 13

The Harlan Public Library will present their 2018 SUMMER READING PROGRAM beginning June 7 (10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.). This year’s theme is Libraries Rock. There will be music-themed stories and crafts each week — all stories open to all ages. The schedule includes: June 28, Styles; July 5, Science in Music; July 13, finale at 10 a.m. at the Harlan Center.

JUNE 30

Brittians Creek Missionary Baptist Church will host a fellowship meeting and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. on June 30. Special singers will be Chiseled in Stone and Rev. Tim Daniels will be the guest speaker. Rev. Don Johnson and the congregation invites everyone to attend.

JULY 4

Harlan Tourism will present a fun-filled 4TH OF JULY FESTIVAL in downtown Harlan on Independence Day featuring a Red, White and Zoom 5K, parade, music, fireworks, food, vendors and more. The parade will begin at noon with a $250 grand prize float winner (as well as trophies for other divisions). Food vendors, crafters and more will open directly after the parade (around 12:30 and 1 p.m.), followed by music throughout the day and fireworks at dark (co-presented by Harlan Tourism and Don’s Super Saver).

JULY 8, 15; JULY 9-12, 16-19

DAY CAMP at Camp Blanton will be held July 9-12 and July 16-19 for boys and girls age 8-13. Campers will enjoy swimming, boating, hiking, archery, life saving skills, arts and crafts and more. The fee is $35 and includes lunch and T-shirt (camper ships available). Registration will be held from 2-5 p.m. July 8 and 15 at the camp (limit of 50 campers per week). For more information, call 606-573-6811 or 606-521-4872.

JULY 9-13

Brittans Creek Baptist Church in Kenvir will host VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL from 6-8:30 p.m. July 9-13. The theme is “Camp Moose on the Loose.” There will be lessons, crafts, games, puppet shows and a cookout each night. All ages are welcome, but ages 4 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Family night and graduation will be Friday beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, call 606-273-2383, 606-273-0913, 606-837-8213, 606-837-9948 or 606-837-2801.

JULY 9

The L&N/CSX Railroaders will meet at 10 a.m. on July 9 at the Harlan County Extension Depot. All retired and former railroaders are encouraged to attend.

Harlan County Schools will offer a workshop for parents on what their student needs to know to be KINDERGARTEN READY on July 9 from 9-10 a.m. or from 5-6 p.m. Parents whose children are applying for early admission based on age are highly encouraged to attend. Any student who is not 5 years old prior to Aug. 1 but whose parent wants them to attend kindergarten, must apply for early admission, pass a kindergarten ready screener and be board approved before they can enter school. All parents of incoming kindergarten students are welcome. You can register for the workshop through Facebook or by calling the district office at 606-573-4330.

JULY 12, 16, 17

The Division of Mine Safety, located at 174 Ballpark Road in Harlan, will host the following RETRAINING classes from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Surface, July 12; MET, July 16; and underground, July 16 and 17.

JULY 21

The James A. Cawood High School class of 1973 will hold their 45th REUNION on at 6 p.m. on July 21 at the Harlan Center with a potluck dinner. For more information, call Carol at 859-338-7621 or Susie at 606-573-1656.

JULY 28

The James A. Cawood High School 1980s REUNION will be held from 2-10 p.m. on July 28 at Camp Blanton. Free to all alumni, faculty and staff that attended or worked at JACHS anytime during the 80. There will be a pot luck dinner and raffle. For more information, call 217-979-2269.

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

Monthly INCOME LIMITS RAISED for Shepherd’s Pantry: One person, $1,276; two, $1,726; three, $2,177. The pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all household income, all members Social Security cards, your utility bill with 911 address on it — no exceptions. Plenty of food is available.

ANN’S PANTRY, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.