Gross indicted on sexual abuse charges

A Harlan County preacher was recently indicted after being accused of sexually abusing several children in the 197os and 80s. Edmond Gross, 56, of Wallins, was indicted on five counts first-degree sexual abuse, one count incest and one count first-degree attempted rape.

According to the indictment, Gross was an 18-year-old when each of the alleged sexual abuse instances occurred. Each of the victims were 13 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

The indictment states the alleged acts took place as early as January 1977 and as late as December 1984. At least four different victims were involved.

According to the indictment, Gross was charged with incest after “having deviate sexual intercourse with a person whom he knew to have a blood relationship of either the whole or the half-blood without regard to legitimacy, by forcible compulsion or with a victim that was less the 18 years of age.”

The rape charge stems from Gross allegedly having sexual intercourse with a juvenile less than 12 years of age. The indictment states the alleged act happened between January 1976 through or until December 1978.