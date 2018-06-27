Local students named to spring LMU Dean’s List

HARROGATE, Tenn. Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced that the following students have been placed on the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2018. To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List include: Alisha Helton, of Evarts; Kayla Howard, of Benham; Olivia Pace, of Baxter; Aaron Rowe; of Baxter; Sarah Saylor, of Coldiron; and Rachel Stanton, of Bledsoe.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or e-mail at admissions@LMUnet.edu.