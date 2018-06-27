Student Citizen Award recipients

Cameron Joseph Nease, a senior at Harlan County High School, was named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for February. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Nease. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The son of Shontella Shel ton and the late Larry Joe Nease, he is class salutatorian with a 3.9 grade point average. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew and the baseball team. He served as treasurer of the Beta Club. He will be attending Eastern Kentucky University in the fall. He is undecided on his major.

Sara Nolan, a junior at Harlan High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for February. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Nolan. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The daughter of Randy and Kristie Nolan, she is a member of the Beta Club. She plans to attend Lincoln Memorial University and pursue a career as a veterinarian.