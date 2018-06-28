Damage estimates still in progress

Harlan County officials are still in the process of putting together damage estimates related to the flash flooding on Tuesday.

According to Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley, the cost will likely be high.

“We had loss of roadway,” Mosley said. “We had loss of water and sewer lines.”

The city of Evarts also suffered water line issues.

“Evarts had critical infrastructure damage with their water line that feed KY 38 all the way to Holmes Mill,” Mosley said. “A 50-foot section of the road going toward Bailey’s Creek just past Evarts Funeral Home collapsed into the creek, and that took out 50 feet of water line.”

Mosley said the county is still adding up the damage.

“We’re in the process of documenting everything and calculating (the cost),” Mosley said. “I do think we’ll once again meet the local threshold, but I have no idea how much damage occurred around the state.”

Mosley added it appears outside assistance is unlikely due.

“I don’t think there will be individual assistance from FEMA,” Mosley said. “We need to come together as a community. Our churches and our non-profit organizations need to come together and help these folks that were impacted and help them get their lives back in order.”

Anybody wishing to donate to help should contact #withlovefromharlan, Mosley said.

“I’m asking people if they want to make a donation to help the flood victims to donate to #withlovefromharlan,” Mosley said. “They are a non-profit that is doing a lot of great work here. We’re doing an inventory to determine what the needs are for these folks for those that don’t want to donate money but would like to donate something else.”

Donations can be made to #withlovefromharlan through their Facebook page.