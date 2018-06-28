LMU to host free medical clinic

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) will serve as the community host group as Remote Area Medical (RAM) returns to Tex Turner Arena for a mobile health clinic on June 30 and July 1. The community outreach project will provide free medical, dental, vision and veterinary services on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Tex Turner Arena parking lot will open at midnight and numbers will begin to be distributed at 3 a.m. People taking part in the human services clinic may bring their unaltered cats and dogs for spay/neuter and additional veterinary services. Services will not be available for pets that have already been fixed. Dogs should be leashed or in small carriers; cats should be in carriers. Animals should not be fed after midnight unless they are less than six months old.

Due to ongoing construction on the LMU campus all RAM participants, volunteers and patients, should enter at the South Entrance (the LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine entrance).

During the clinic, licensed volunteers will be providing free medical, dental and vision services. All services are rendered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no eligibility requirements. Patients are encouraged to arrive early (by 3:30 a.m.), be prepared for inclement weather and long waits and to bring snacks and drinks to last throughout the day. Patients who are unable to stand for long periods of time are encouraged to bring a lawn chair with them.

The patient entrance will be located at the lower level of Tex Turner Arena, which is behind the building. The lower level parking lot will be reserved for event staff and handicapped parking only. All other parking will be in the upper parking lot; shuttle buses will run from that lot to the patient entrance throughout the weekend.

A variety of free services will be rendered at LMU:

– Medical services will include specialist exams, osteopathic manipulations, diabetes screenings and education, cholesterol screenings, pulmonary function testing, pap smears, breast exams and medication assistance.

• Dental cleanings, fillings and extractions will be performed onsite.

• Vision services include complete eye exams with eyeglasses to be made on site, as time and supplies permit.

• Veterinary services are for intact animals only. Veterinary services include spays and neuters, vaccines, microchipping and heartworm and intestinal parasite screenings.

For more information about services available at the LMU RAM mobile medical clinic call 423.869.7772. For more information about RAM, go to www.RAMusa.org.