Friends, artist bring Bowers’ childhood memory to canvas

Through the efforts of friends and local artist Bob Howard, Mack “Duke” Bowers now has a painting to remind him of a childhood memory that he has carried with him for about 85 years.

Bowers will turn 90 years old on July 16. He has done a lot over the past nine decades and has what he calls wonderful memories of living in the Brookside area of Clover Fork.

He eagerly talks about a buffalo pulling a wagon up the fork, stopping near his grandmother’s house to rest and drink water. He has told the story to many, but friends Will Cassim and Ed Hatmaker took the story and promised to get him a picture of it.

“They got Bobby Howard to draw that picture for me and had it put in a frame and everything. They didn’t charge me anything. I offered to pay them and they wouldn’t have it. Will has been my friend for 30 years,” said Bowers.

Howard recalls the assignment.

“I worked with Duke in the early days of my mining career out of college,” said Howard. “Will Cassim asked me if I could construct the painting for him? I knew the Brookside community and went there to try to duplicate the mountains in the background. Based on what Will told me, I tried to imagine the scene that he (Duke) must have witnessed as a young boy.”

Bowers said he once told local engineer Leo Miller about his memory. Bowers said Miller told him that he knew the story to be true, noting that another person had told Miller the same thing. That was local legend Mag Bailey.

“She saw it. Mr. (Bryan) Whitfield saw it. And, I saw it,” said Bowers. “I’m the only one living now that saw that.”

It was about 1933 when he was 5. Bowers was at his grandmother’s home near what is now KY 38 and Doss Hollow at Brookside.

“It was about dusty dark,” said Bowers. “I heard a commotion upon the highway. I saw this wagon from the house. I was barefooted. I’ll never forget it. I took off up that hill. There was a little rock wall that kept water from coming over in the yard. I took off to see what that was.”

Bowers said, “I didn’t know a buffalo from a bullfrog. I went all around that wagon and looked. I don’t know how many people were in the wagon, but there was a man. It was sitting right over there. If they weren’t getting water for the buffalo, I don’t know what they were doing stopped. I heard it went to Evarts and came back. I got to thinking about this when I was hauling coal for Mr. (Bryan) Whitfield. I remembered him living up there in that two story house. I went into his office one day to see about fixing a road around that hill.”

He relayed to Mr. Whitfield the memory. “He rolled his chair out from under the desk real quick, and he said ‘do you mean to tell me you can remember that?’”

It was startling to me. It was something I had never seen before. It was something that awed me. It sure was something for me to see,” said Bowers.

He was as curious as he could be. “If I hadn’t been, I wouldn’t have gone up on the road. My granny came up and got me by the hair of the head and brought me back to the house. No more than she turned her back on me, I was going back up there and she caught me again.”

Bowers remembers no conversation with the man but was fascinated by the buffalo and wagon.

“I wanted to know what it was. I knew what the wagon was, but I didn’t know what the buffalo was. It was the ugliest thing I had ever seen. I wasn’t interested in nothing but that buffalo and that wagon.”

Bowers was born in 1928. His grandmother was Emily Smith. His great-grandmother was Rachel Doss. He said a lifelong lesson taught by his grandmother was to “pay my debts and not to steal.”

Bowers has done a lot of occupations over the years.

“You name it, I’ve done it. I have dug ditches. I have worked in Detroit in the automobile factory as a metal finisher. I have worked in the log woods, contracting logging. I worked in the coal mines as repairman for Eastover Mining Company. I’ve done construction work. I’ve done a little of everything. I can’t think of everything.”

A veteran, he served in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan.

Anyone who has ever met Bowers quickly learns of his love for baseball and his heart belongs to the Cincinnati Reds. An avid fan, he has followed the Reds since 1949.

“I can remember baseball players they had that nobody else can remember,” he said. “The first game I ever heard on the radio, (George Robert) Birdie Tebbetts was the manager. Smoky Burgess was the catcher. They were playing the Milwaukee Braves, a National League team then.”

More recently, he enjoyed chatting with former Reds outfielder Austin Kearns as Kearns’ son and Bowers’ great-grandson and namesake, Mack, took the field together in a youth league in Lexington.

Bowers is proud of an autographed ball signed by Kearns that day.

Full of stories and living through history, Bowers will sit on his front porch and share those with anyone who will listen.

He said he never remembers retiring from anywhere, but he still likes to garden.

“I gardened all the time. I can hardly do it now. I’m too old.”

Bowers said he has turned over the gardening duties to his son Tom.

Bowers and his late wife, Dorothy, have four children: Tom, Jerry, Kimberly Williams and Sharon Thornburg. He has three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.