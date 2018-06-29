Independence Day celebrations

Independence Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, with many choices in Harlan County for taking part in Fourth of July activities.

Harlan Tourism is preparing a downtown celebration for Independence Day, with a parade starting at noon. There will be a $250 grand prize float winner, as well as trophies for other parade division winners.

Following the parade, the festivities will continue featuring food vendors, craft vendors, a 5K run and music throughout the day. A fireworks show will commence at dark, presented by Don’s Super Saver and Harlan Tourism.

The City of Cumberland Tourist Commission is planning a fireworks show and celebration to take place on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the event will happen at the Robert E. Frazier Gazebo located near Homeowners Hardware in downtown Cumberland. The activities start at 5:30 p.m. and will feature approximately 17 vendors with a variety of items available for purchase — including funnel cakes, jewelry, homemade arts and crafts, skin products, snow cones, cotton candy, laptop and cellphone repair, embroidered t-shirts, face painting and baked goods.

The Gazebo stage will feature live music of many different genres. If you want a seat, it’s recommended you bring your own lawn chair.

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on East Main Street in Cumberland. For more information, contact Cumberland Tourism at 606-589-5812 or visit the Cumberland Tourism and Visit Harlan County Facebook pages.

The city of Evarts will be holding their Fourth of July Parade following the reveal of the city’s “Hometown Hero Wall” near the Evarts Funeral Home at 6 p.m.

Line up for the parade will start at 7 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m., or whenever it gets dark, from behind the Dairy Hut.

The Bailey’s Creek Walking Track and Park in Evarts will also be the location for the first annual “T.J. Strong Block Party,” which will kick off on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day. The event will feature music, a dog show, a beauty pageant, a cake/pie/sweets eating contest, inflatables and games. Hot dogs, watermelon, drinks and ice cream will be available.