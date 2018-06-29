News Around the State

Annual butterfly count is Saturday in Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A retired University of Louisville biologist is returning to Kentucky to lead an annual butterfly count.

U of L said in a news release that Charles Covell has led the event for four decades. He and regular volunteers show children and adults how to identify the butterflies they find at the university’s Horner Wildlife Sanctuary and other locations.

The event will take place in a specified area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, but participants are free to leave whenever they want. Covell suggests wearing hats, hiking shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts and bringing sunscreen, water, lunch and insect repellant. Nets will be supplied, but volunteers can bring cameras, binoculars and notebooks.

The results will be part of a national butterfly census.

To participate, meet at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Sugar Babe Antiques in Crestwood.

Ky. man charged with arson in Tenn. fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents joined Campbell County authorities in their investigation into a March 24 fire in an outbuilding in Jellico. Investigators found the fire was intentionally set. No injuries were reported.

The TBI says 34-year-old Randy Joe Jones has been arrested in Kentucky after he was indicted of arson on June 6. He is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Jones is awaiting extradition to Tennessee. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Army secretary to visit Fort Campbell in July

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Army Secretary Mark T. Esper will visit Fort Campbell next month.

A statement from Fort Campbell says Esper will visit multiple locations at the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border on July 10. The statement says Esper wants to familiarize himself with the Air Assault division and other units based at Fort Campbell. He will also discuss his recently published “Army Vision” which highlights priorities for the Army over the next decade.

The U.S. Senate approved Esper’s nomination as Army Secretary in November.