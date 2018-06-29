Two local lifters are winners at meet

Two local lifters left the Southern Powerlifting Federations Lifting Inc. Summer Classic on Saturday in Middlesboro as champions.

Jacob Ward, a recent graduate of Harlan County High School, was in the 18-19 teen division and 242-pound weight class. He finished with a total of 1,550 pounds with a squat of 550, a bench of 350 and a deadlift of 650. He was reportedly second in the state as far as setting a record for his weight class.

Ward, who will play football at the University of Pikeville in the fall, was a standout lineman for the Black Bears last season, helping lead HCHS to the Class 5A, Region 4 title.

Brandon Bell was in the men’s open 181-pound weight class and finished with a total of 1,485 pounds in the competition with a squat of 500, bench of 385 and deadlift of 600, reportedly setting a state record in the process.

Bell also competes in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting, turning pro in 2008. He is in the welterweight division and will fight again on Aug. 11 in Nashville.