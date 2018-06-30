Food City Treasure Hunt Prize Patrol awards $121K

ABINGDON, Va. — Recently, Food City’s $100,000 Treasure Hunt Prize Patrol hit the road, visiting the homes of their final round winners – awarding a grand total of $40,700, and bringing the total contest payout to a whopping $121,000!!.

Glenda P., of Luttrell, Tennessee, won the maximum prize payout of $10,000, Randall J., of Maynardville, Tennessee ,was not far behind with $9,300, Madeline H., of Rogersville, won $5,300, Wanda T., also of Rogersville, Tennessee, won $5,400, Sally B. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, won $8,800 and Jennifer O., also of Chattanooga, won $1,900.

“Thank you so much! I love shopping at Food City and appreciate what they do for Luttrell Elementary School,” said an excited Glenda P.

The contest began April 18 continued through June 13. Food City shoppers were automatically entered to win each time they used their ValuCard to purchase five or more Food City, Food Club, Pet Club/Paws/Flock’s, Top Crest, Top Care, Valu Time, Tippy Toes, @ease, Harvest Club, Nostimo, Terry’s, Kern’s, Kay’s, Lay, Moore’s, Misty Mountain, Buckley Farms, Sweet P’s, Over the Top, Full Circle Market, Simply Done, Culinary Tours, Wide Awake, B-Leve, Pure Harmony, Evolve, Cow Belle, Bistro Deli Classics, Domestix, Academix, Electrix, Aura and CharKing store brand products during the same shopping visit.

Random winners were selected throughout the contest period and given ten minutes to present their Food City ValuCard and as many participating store brand products as possible. Winners received $200 for showing their ValuCard and $100 for each qualifying product presented to the Prize Patrol within the allotted time frame, up to the maximum prize payout of $10,000.

The contest was part of Food City 100th Anniversary celebration. “Food City is extremely proud to be celebrating our 100th Anniversary. This would not be possible without the support and loyalty of our valued customers and associates. To show our appreciation, we have lots of special surprises cued up. But we felt it befitting to begin the celebration with the return of everyone’s all-time favorite – the $100,000 Treasure Hunt,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.”

The contest was open to legal residents of Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama, 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Someone at least 18 years of age was required to be present at the time of the Prize Patrol visit to win cash prizes.

“Our team has so many great memories from our former Treasure Hunt days. It’s such a unique promotion and we’re excited that this year’s 100th Anniversary commemorative edition was one of our largest cash payouts on record,” adds Smith.