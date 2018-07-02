The organization #withlovefromharlan is planning a day to help clean the litter out of Harlan.

According to #withlovefromharlan member Leslie Bledsoe, the event will focus on cleaning up the downtown area.

“We’re going to have a downtown cleanup,” Bledsoe said. “We have partnered with the Harlan County 4H Club, and they’re going to come over and provide some information.”

Bledsoe pointed out the event is also co-sponsored by Harlan Tourism and Harlan County Recycling.

While focusing on cleaning up the downtown area, the event will also feature some entertainment and other activities for folks to participate in when the cleaning is completed.

“We’re going to have a friendly get together,” Bledsoe said. “We’ll have hot dogs, chips, freezee pops for the kids.”

There will also be door prizes awarded during the event.

“We’re going to clean up around the town, as much as we can get done in an hour or hour and a half,” Bledsoe said. “This is the beginning of a litter-free campaign that #withlovefromharlan is going to kick off.”

The organization has put up some signs around town to get people to be more aware of the problem litter can become, Bledsoe explained.

Harlan County Solid Waste Director Lakis Mavinidas will be giving a safety demonstration before the actual cleanup begins, Bledsoe said. Items such as safety vests, gloves and trash bags will be supplied.

The “Harlan County Love It, Don’t Trash It” event is scheduled for July 10, beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing until approximately 7 p.m. Anybody interested in taking part should meet at the upper level of the Harlan Center at 5 p.m. on July 10.