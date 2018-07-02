Harlan takes second place in tournament

The Harlan All-Stars clinched a spot in next week’s District 4 Tournament with a 16-6 win Sunday afternoon over the Tri-City All-Stars to take second place in the Area 4 Tournament (ages 9-10) at Huff Park.

Harlan defeated Tri-City 14-4 on Friday, then lost to Hazard/Perry County 7-2 in the finals on Saturday before taking second with another win over Tri-City.

Jesse Gilbert led a 17-hit Harlan attack with four singles. Chris Rouse added a double and two singles. Grant Shelton and Gunnar Johnson each had a double and single. Landon Myers and Colby Shepherd added two singles each. Luke Luttrell and Chance Sturgill had one single each.

Jordi Jackson led Tri-City with a double. Brayden Casolari, Zayden Casolari, Danny Collins and Carson Clark each had one single.

Harlan will open play in the District 4 Tournament on Saturday at Huff Park. The eight-team tournament will include the winner and runner-up from each of the four areas in District 4.

———

Harlan 620 134 — 16. 17. 1

Tri-City 000 222 — 6. 6. 2

Luttrell, Myers (4) and Rouse; B. Casolari, Galloway (4), Lloyd (4), Z. Casolari (5) and Z. Casolari, Lloyd (5). WP — Luttrell. LP — B. Casolari.

———

Hazard broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run fourth inning to defeat Harlan 7-2 on Saturday in the Area 4 finals.

Napier and Shoptaw each had three hits in Hazard’s seven-hit attack. Loving had the other hit.

Luttrell had a double for the Harlan All-Stars and Rouse added a single for the only two hits.

Napier struck out 10 and walked four as he pitched 3 1/3 innings. Johnson struck out four and gave up no hits as he pitched the final 2 2/3 innings.

Johnson struck out nine and walked two as he started and went 3 2/3 innings for Harlan. Luttrell struck out one and walked one in 2/3 of an inning. Myers struck out five and gave up no hits in 1 2/3 innings to close the game.